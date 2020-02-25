[REPORT: Javon Kinlaw healthy, will operate out at USC Professional Working day]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Immediately after suffering some knee tendinitis at the Senior Bowl in Cellular, AL, former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw has been through a successful rehab, in accordance to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kinlaw will do the job out at USC’s Professional Working day on March 19th, in accordance to the report.

The previous South Carolina defensive tackle is extensively deemed as a 1st-spherical decide, likely a top 10 variety in this year’s NFL Draft. The Draft starts April 23 in Las Vegas.