Report: Local Durian Prices Halved as Chinese Demand Declines After Coronavirus Outbreak | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR February 8 – Malaysian durian prices have been reported to have dropped in the past two weeks as demand from China eased due to the outbreak of the country’s emerging coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The Singapore-based CNA news agency reported that the disruption to the Chinese logistics industry, the blocking of the entire city, and the change in consumer behavior due to the outbreak had an impact on the local durian industry.

In his report, Durian farmer Andy Tan is quoted as saying that the prices of his Durian have dropped by at least 50 percent.

Segamat-based tan typically exports whole fruit and frozen durian paste to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Qingdao. He said orders have dropped to almost zero in the past two weeks after many cities in China have been closed.

“The logistics industry for Durian’s transportation has fewer workers and there are major delays in getting the products through customs,” he said.

As a result, he processed more products for export to the Chinese market.

He is currently trying to sell his excess durian locally or to find a market in Singapore.

“Many farmers have durian and are looking for other sales opportunities. We expected increasing demand for Durian from China, but that has now changed.

“This is the nature of the Durian business, prices are volatile. We have to react quickly to sell our excess Durian at lower prices,” he said.

Initially, Minister of Agriculture and Agricultural Industry Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub expected that export of frozen whole durians to China would reach 1,000 tons per month, but the nCoV epidemic had unexpected adverse effects on the industry.

Malaysia’s total durian exports accounted for 6.8 percent of durian production.

The outbreak had also led to a price drop of 50 percent for the highest quality Musang King variant and reduced it from RM 60 per kg in Malaysia’s Durian capital – Raub, Pahang – to RM 30 per kg.

Durian expert Lim Chin Khee, who owns a small plantation there for research and development, pointed out that Beijing is not restricting Durian imports, but the outbreak is affecting product transportation across China’s borders.

“Many of the farmers in Raub and other parts of Malaysia have stopped processing durian in China because they don’t want to take any risks.

“What if the virus situation worsens? We will have a lot of unwanted durian in the cold store, ”said Lim. He related to how durian exported to China is stored in liquid nitrogen freezers.

He also apparently noted that Chinese companies are introducing less durian due to market demand in China itself, where locals don’t feel like enjoying the spicy, creamy fruits.

As a luxury meal, Lim stated that durian is best enjoyed in large groups in happier times, and found that it is not the best time to enjoy it in a large gathering at the moment.

The decline in exports is not the only reason for the weakening of the domestic durian industry, since durian tourism has also been affected by the widespread virus.

At a farm at the foot of Bukit Fraser, where durian buffets and tours for tourists usually take place, visitor numbers have decreased by 75 percent since the Chinese New Year.

Its operator, John Kung, believes it is best to temporarily close until the pandemic is over given the Malaysian authorities’ travel ban against Chinese tourists.

“Most of our visitors are Chinese tour groups anyway, so we might as well close until the virus stops spreading,” Kung said.

Putrajaya temporarily blocked visas for Hubei and other provinces last week.

However, Pahang Fruit Farmers’ Association chairwoman Melissa Yap is more positive and believes that China’s demand for fruit will be restored once the fright about nCoV is over.

“The main season for Durian is from April to August, so hopefully the virus would have been checked by then.

“Yes, Durian tourism has now declined and there are logistical problems with importing to China, but we know that the Chinese still love Durian,” she said.

Yap added that Durian can be stored in liquid nitrogen freezers for up to two years, and that the short-term slowdown shouldn’t affect farmers too much.