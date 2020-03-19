Report: Malcolm Jenkins, Saints closing in on deal | National Sporting activities

The NFL new calendar year kicked off Wednesday with a different flurry of absolutely free agent information.

Down in New Orleans, it seems the Saints are shut to welcoming back again on of their previous first round draft picks.

NFL.com is reporting the Saints and Malcolm Jenkins are close to a new deal that would see the basic safety make his return to the major quick. New Orleans drafted Jenkins back again in 2009 where by he used 5 seasons ahead of heading to Philadelphia. In January of 2019, Saints head mentor Sean Payton explained letting Jenkins go was, “Likely one of the larger blunders that we’ve created”.

This wasn’t the only information from the Saints on a fast paced Wednesday. The next report comes from neworleanssaints.com.

The New Orleans Saints registered 4 transactions Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints re-signed defensive deal with David Onyemata and signed linebacker Kiko Alonso, the two unrestricted free brokers, and restructured the contracts of remaining deal with Terron Armstead and receiver Michael Thomas.

The restructuring of the specials for Thomas, the NFL’s Offensive Participant of the 12 months and a two-time All-Pro who established the one-period report for receptions (149) in 2019, and Armstead, an All-Pro in ’18 and two-time Professional Bowler, presents salary cap relief for the franchise.

Signing Onyemata supplies continuity together the defensive line and retains just one of the team’s most worthwhile defenders. Onyemata (a few sacks, 32 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and three tackles for decline) has been a critical piece of the Saints’ operate protection, which finished No. 2 against the run in ’18 and fourth towards the run last period.

Alonso begun four of 13 online games he performed last calendar year but tore his ACL in the decline to Minnesota in the Wild Card playoff sport.