report:-mtv-pulls-the-plug-on-‘teen-mother:-younger-and-pregnant’

Mar 5, 2020

MTV is reportedly arranging to cancel a single in each of its in design and style Television set exhibits, “Teen Mother: Young and Expecting“. A model new report suggests that the spin-off sequence of “Teen Mom” is not likely to transcend its sophomore time.

MTO Data famed that a latest tweet from The Ashley hinted that the existing would probably finish right after season two, which not much too lengthy back ended. “is teen mother younger and pregnant heading to have a time two reunion or was last week the supreme episode?” a supporter requested, to which The Ashley responded on March three, “They are not acquiring a reunion i’ll have extra on the present this 7 days. keep tuned!”

The Ashley appeared to trace on the cancellation of ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’.

The report on top of that explained that the present’s rankings have been among the lots of clarification why MTV allegedly determined to cancel the present. The February 4 episode of the current was this season’s maximum rated present with 511,000 viewers. In the meantime, its time finale, which was the 2nd maximum rated current, introduced in 470,000 viewers.

That appeared like an fantastic quantity having said that the period averaged a meager 407,000 viewers per episode with out the 2 episodes.

This arrives just after it was rumored that MTV deliberate to cancel “Teen Mother OG” following 10 many years. In accordance with previously reviews, MTV experienced tried to maintain the existing alive, nevertheless the viewership was on a gradual decrease for pretty much all of the period simply because it dropped into the 600,000 differ per episode.

Additionally, the group tried to spice up the rankings by which includes a brand name new eternal solid member. Mackenzie McKee, who very first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teenager Mom 3“, joined season 8 of “Teen Mother” to fill the void remaining by former solid member Farrah Abraham.

One particular other component that the report renowned was that a large amount of the mothers have aged out of the sequence. The goal of the existing was exhibiting the struggles of more youthful moms. However, mainly because the current goes on, solid customers are acquiring older.

MTV has but to contact upon the cancellation rumors.