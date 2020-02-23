[report:-najib-statements-signed-sd-to-again-new-federal-government-but-with-ailment]

Former primary minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court docket Advanced February 4, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Former key minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted that he was between federal lawmakers who designed statutory declarations supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to head up a new coalition government.

The Pekan MP advised news portal The Malaya Article about the SD, amid mounting speculation in excess of Pakatan Harapan’s foreseeable future as the ruling coalition.

“Yes I’ve signed it (the SD), but conditionally,” he was quoted as saying.

His admission supports previous speculation that a group of federal lawmakers aligned to Dr Mahathir have signed similar declarations in a bid to have him continue to be on as PM and reduce PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding him.

Speculation acquired momentum currently after leaders of the political events allegedly preparing a new coalition govt had been granted an viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this evening.

These include Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Sources also verified that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was amid those people who met the Agong.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran asserted tonight that Azmin has resigned from PKR although Bersatu was on the cusp of leaving PH.

Any new coalition will have to have the help of 112 federal lawmakers from the country’s 222 to kind the authorities by a easy majority.