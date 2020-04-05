Report: New “Tiger King” Episode Coming to Netflix

If you viewed all of “Tiger King” and craved extra, we have promising information for you.

Netflix’s correct criminal offense series Tiger King has emerged as a breakout strike considering the fact that debuting on the streaming company. Turns out a large amount of persons love observing a amount of impassioned, conflicting figures versus a backdrop of unique animals. Considering that the present initial aired, it is been the subject matter of heated debate it’s also introduced a degree of fame to some of the men and women interviewed in it.

Whether you are a focused viewer of the show or a person additional curious about talking about its standing as a pop culture phenomenon, the concept of more Tiger King may well effectively sound captivating. In accordance to a new report from Variety, that’s specifically what is on the way.

In a movie posted to Twitter by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner, zoo owner Jeff Lowe — who appeared in the sequence — states that a new episode is on the way, and that Netflix was coming to the zoo to shoot footage, for an episode which would air up coming 7 days.

As Variety‘s report notes that “[i]t’s unclear no matter whether the new episode will be a abide by-up to the show’s seven-episode operate or a lot more of a reunion.”

Last month, Netflix announced that it was pausing generation on a quantity of initiatives thanks to coronavirus infection-similar considerations. It is not crystal clear if this is an exception to that Netflix did not reply to Variety‘s request for a comment.

Assuming the report is genuine, this new episode should really give Tiger King enthusiasts and skeptics alike anything to talk about and discussion.

