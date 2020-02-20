[report:-nfl-predicted-to-increase-playoff-discipline]



The NFL is expected to insert two playoff teams and decrease the range of groups having a playoff bye in the following collective bargaining arrangement, and that agreement could be done within just a week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter claimed Wednesday evening.

In accordance to the report, league resources indicated to ESPN the proposal would have 7 groups from each and every convention qualify for the playoffs, up from six. Only one crew from each conference would acquire a bye in the wild-card spherical, down from two teams.

Had that structure been in position for the 2019 time, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) and Los Angeles Rams (nine-seven) would have created the playoffs. The addition of a proposed 17th common-time recreation could have furthered altered that scenario.

“That’s been agreed to for a lengthy time,” a source familiar with the CBA talks told Schefter about the recognition of the proposed playoff changes. “There wasn’t a lot of disagreement to that concern.”

According to Schefter, the teams that get the 1st-round bye would get postseason pay for that weekend of relaxation, a thing that does not transpire underneath the latest CBA.

The most significant sticking position in current months when it arrived to hammering out a new CBA was reportedly over no matter if the league would add the 17th game to the regular season. Schefter reported that is even now a single of the “final issues” to be worked out, and that a 17th typical-time activity would not be additional to the timetable until finally 2021 at the earliest.

The current CBA was ratified in 2011 and is set to expire adhering to the 2020 period.

“I’d be very stunned if there is not a new CBA for the new league 12 months,” a supply instructed Schefter.

–Field Level Media