[report:-nfl-to-extend-to-14-playoff-groups-underneath-new-proposed-cba]

Close

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Present Captions Last SlideFuture Slide

The NFL is attempting to improve the playoff construction in the subsequent collective bargaining agreement.

If the new CBA is finalized, it is envisioned that the playoff industry will boost from 12 to 14 groups, ESPN documented Wednesday. The transform would be executed for the future 2020 period if the CBA is ratified in advance of then the playoff improve “has been agreed to for a lengthy time,” according to the report.

That would indicate there would be seven playoff teams per meeting and a few wild card video games for every convention, with the top rated seed staying the only group that earns a very first-spherical bye, in accordance to report.

The existing CBA expires following the 2020 period.

If the adjust comes into effect, heritage exhibits that the playoffs would possible increase a workforce that has a successful file. In the very last 10 seasons, only five instances experienced the seventh-location group in a meeting acquired a non-winning document. In all five occurrences, those people groups experienced an eight-eight report.

In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-eight) and Los Angeles Rams (9-seven) would have been the remaining playoff groups in just about every meeting.