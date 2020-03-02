[report:-obama-tells-biden-after-sc-main-he-even-now-will-not-make-endorsement-yet]

Previous President Barack Obama reportedly isn’t ready to publicly endorse any individual in the 2020 Democratic most important really nonetheless.

CNN claimed on Monday that Obama had known as his former vice president Joe Biden to congratulate him on his decisive victory in South Carolina’s key on Saturday, but also advised him he was nevertheless keeping off on creating an endorsement.

An unnamed confidant to Obama told CNN that the former commander-in-chief thinks it is far too quickly to announce who he programs to back again in the primary, fearing that executing so could be divisive at this phase of the race.

“He feels that he’s singularly positioned to assist unify the social gathering at the stop of this,” the resource mentioned. “And if he have been test to place his thumb on the scale now, it would just take away his capacity to do so when it is most needed–the standard election.”

In the course of an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, Biden informed demonstrate host George Stephanopoulos that Obama’s absence of endorsement “isn’t hurting me.”

“I have to generate this on my possess,” he reported.

Following floundering in Iowa and New Hampshire and then coming in distant second to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Nevada caucus, Biden’s campaign observed a a lot-essential strengthen in South Carolina, wherever the former vice president raked in a jaw-dropping 48% of the votes.