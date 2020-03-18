Report: Osaka replaces Paris in new position of world’s most high-priced metropolitan areas | Daily life

Osaka joins previous year’s chart toppers Hong Kong and Singapore, and knocks Paris, which shared the top place, down to fifth area on the index. — Xavier Arnau/Istock.com pic by means of AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, March 18 — Hong Kong, Singapore and Osaka are the most pricey cities to reside in, according to the most up-to-date version of The Economist’s All over the world Cost of Residing report.

Osaka joins final year’s chart toppers Hong Kong and Singapore, and knocks Paris, which shared the major location, down to fifth location on the index.

Forex shifts are cited as the biggest influencing elements for this year’s rating. The strengthening value of the yen pushed Tokyo up from 13th to 8th location, when bigger rates in clothes and domestic need built dwelling in cities like New York and Los Angeles specifically costly.

For the position, The Economist Intelligence Unit compares 400 selling prices across 160 products and companies in food items and drink, clothing, home supplies, own care, lease, transportation, utility costs, private universities, domestic help and leisure charges.

Analysts cite modest domestic need and weak global vitality costs for keeping inflationary pressures in check across Europe. Of the 37 European towns surveyed, 31 fell in over-all rank.

Meanwhile, currency depreciation is also what drives Seoul out of the top rated 10 list this yr.

Below are the most high-priced cities according to The Economist:

1. Singapore, Hong Kong, Osaka

4. New York

6. Paris, Zurich

7. Tel Aviv

8. Los Angeles, Tokyo

10. Geneva. — AFP-Relaxnews