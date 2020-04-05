Report: Pacers GM Buchanan did not say the Bulls stood

Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan is stepping down from the Chicago Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday night.

Buchanan is in the mix to become the Bulls’ leading basketball operation but declined an interview request and remains with the Pacers, according to the report.

Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas, Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and Miami Heat vice president of basketball operations Adam Simon remain in the mix, according to multiple reports.

As for the Bulls, executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman may remain in place, depending on who is hired.

Paxson was named general manager of the Bulls in 2003 and moved into the role of vice president in 2009 when Forman was hired.

There have been many clashes between coach Jim Boylen and players over his approach, and the Bulls have missed the playoffs three of the past four seasons. Currently in the hiatus, Chicago is eight games behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls, currently in 11th place in the conference standings, are tied for their 2018-19 win of a total of 22. They are 22-43.

The Chicago Tribune reports a new management structure will not include any order to retain Boylen, where Paxson and Forman have been hired, as head coach.

Boylen has been 39-84 since being replaced by Fred Hoiberg in December of 2018.

-Remove Level Media