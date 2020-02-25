report:-panthers-to-“move-forward”-with-cam-newton-as-starting-off-quarterback

The staff is impressed with how intent the former MVP is on receiving again to top kind

Although it appeared like the Carolina Panthers may be searching to alter their DNA right after the retirement of Luke Kuechly and departure of Greg Olsen to the Seahawks, the firm is hoping to move ahead with Cam Newton as their beginning quarterback.

That is per NFL Community insider Ian Rapoport, who stories that new Carolina mentor Matt Rhule and his staff have been inspired with how Newton has taken care of his rehab from a foot personal injury and are amazed with how intent the previous MVP is to get again to top rated sort.

From NFL Now: The #Panthers are scheduling to move forward with QB Cam Newton… and all that it implies 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Z1pF2gY7nL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

With so a great deal in flux in Carolina, it tends to make sense to have a verified starter in place at quarterback as the Panthers endeavor to get again in the combine for the playoffs following a time that observed the workforce get rid of its ultimate eight online games to end at 5-11.

While a great deal can however change and the end result of a March training could perform a variable in what ultimately takes place with Newton, it is now envisioned to be numerous months until the 3-time Prow Bowler’s foot is recreation-all set.

Thanks to that timeline, any possible trade for Newton would likely deliver back down below-market worth.

Rapoport’s report indicates that it will not happen, but must the Panthers choose to section methods with Newton and cut him, they’ll conserve $19.1 million below the salary cap which could then be employed to go right after yet another veteran QB.

Subscribe below for our free each day publication.

Study the whole story at CBS Sports