Report: Penn Waste bought by Canadian company

Penn Waste, a York County waste disposal and recycling company, has been reportedly purchased by Waste Connections, a waste company headquartered in Canada.

The news was released on Thursday by Waste Dive, a publication on the garbage collection and recycling industry.

Penn Waste was founded in 2000 by businessman and former governor candidate and state senator Scott Wagner.

In a press release dated December 17, Waste Connections said it had acquired a “takeover of solid waste collection and recycling in South Central Pennsylvania,” but did not specifically mention Penn Waste.

Between January 13th and 16th, Penn Waste posted three vacancies on its Facebook page. These three jobs are directly related to employment at Waste Connections.

Penn Waste serves the following counties: Adams, Cumberland Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry and York.

Waste Connections serves more than seven million private, commercial, industrial, exploration and production customers in 42 states on its website. The company serves six provinces in Canada and offers intermodal services for the transportation of freight and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.