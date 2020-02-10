Report: Quarantined couple from Citrus County on a cruise ship in Japan

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 9:09 AM EST / Updated: February 10, 2020 / 9:09 AM EST

A passenger stands on the balcony of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, which anchored on February 9, 2020 in the Yokohama port in Yokohama near Tokyo. Japan reported three more cases of coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess for a total of 64 on Saturday. The Diamond Princess has 3,700 passengers and crew who must stay on board for 14 days. (AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A Citrus County couple are among the thousands of quarantined passengers on a cruise ship in Japan who have been diagnosed with dozens of coronavirus passengers, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Philip and Gay Courter of Crystal River flew to Japan last month for a two-week trip with the Diamond Princess. It was the second time that the couple was on the cruise.

Her dream vacation was due to end last week, but Japanese health officials quarantined the ship for two weeks after a passenger was diagnosed with the virus.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, 135 people on board the ship received a positive virus finding from 439 tests carried out. Of the 400 passengers from the United States, 23 were infected with the virus, a spokeswoman for Princess Cruises told ABC News.

The Courters and others have shared their experiences on social media and in interviews with various outlets across the country.

“It’s a big story. People are interested in it. And we might as well have fun. I mean, it’s better than sitting there and turning your thumbs,” said Philip Courter in a phone call to the Sentinel.

“I’m outside on the balcony looking at at least 16 ambulances lined up here on the pier and they built the quarantine tunnel on the door. I’m sorry to say that it looks like they’ll be unloading more sick passengers today. ”

The Diamond Princess is in quarantine until February 19. The government is reportedly considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on board.

Passengers can only leave the ship if they are ill and only go on deck in small groups under hourly supervision. Meals are delivered to their rooms, the Sentinel reported.

“It’s a bit of a prison, I can’t deny it,” said Courter. “And 14 days is certainly a pretty long time to be limited to a small space, and most of us are simply not used to it.”

