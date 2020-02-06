Report reveals increased benzene levels in 10 US oil refineries

February 6 (UPI) – Air monitoring data analyzed by scientists from the Environmental Integrity Project indicate that at least 10 oil refineries in the United States emit benzene in concentrations that exceed EPA limits.

The oil refineries are not breaking the law, but according to EPA regulations, plant owners must investigate the cause of the increased emissions and work to reduce them.

“These results highlight refineries that need to do better pollution control and safer workplace practices to reduce the spread of this cancer-causing pollutant to local communities,” said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, in a statement.

Earlier studies suggest that prolonged exposure to benzene can have negative effects on the blood and nervous system. Research shows that communities exposed to elevated benzene levels are likely to have increased cancer rates.

“The EPA’s integrated risk information system states that inhaling benzene concentrations as low as 13 micrograms per cubic meter over a period of time can cause one more cancer case per 10,000 people exposed,” the new Environmental Integrity Project report said.

Air monitoring equipment along the fence line at the HollyFrontier Navajo Artesia refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, determined a net sampling period concentration of 998 micrograms per cubic meter for two weeks.

Most of the refineries identified in the new report are located in Texas and Louisiana, but one of the worst benzene emitters is located in Philadelphia.

“The refinery with the highest benzene levels at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in Pennsylvania, whose annual average net concentration was almost five times the EPA standard,” the report said.

In 2012, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice filed a lawsuit against the EPA on behalf of communities bordering the lines of environmentally harmful oil refineries. Benzene is one of several hydrocarbons that are released during the conversion of petroleum to petrol in oil refineries.

“These working-class neighborhoods often have a high proportion of African-American and Hispanic households,” the authors of the reports wrote.

In 2015, the EPA passed regulations requiring oil refineries to measure benzene emissions with air monitoring systems along their fence lines. Some industry regulatory challenges remained unsuccessful, and refineries had to begin monitoring benzene emissions in 2018.

“The EPA issued regulations in 2015 to improve benzene monitoring and the protection of people near refineries, often in working-class areas,” said Schaeffer. “Now the EPA has to enforce these rules.”

The Total Port Arthur refinery in Texas was one of the refineries that was found to exceed EPA measures.

“We are committed to complying with EPA rules,” a refinery spokesman told The Hill. “We take our responsibility to reduce our ecological footprint seriously. Our refinery employees live and have families in this community.”

Benzene is one of the most frequently monitored air poisons because it is released through various processes.

“Benzene is found in the air from emissions from the combustion of coal and oil, petrol stations, and automotive exhaust,” said the EPA.

In addition to more serious health problems such as leukemia, exposure to benzene is known to cause dizziness and headache, as well as irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory tract.