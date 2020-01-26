Report shows popularity of libraries in 2019

New data show that libraries were more popular than films, sporting events and concerts in 2019.

What was the most visited travel destination for the average American in 2019? Maybe it was a trip to a local stadium or arena to watch a sporting event. If not, then a cinema was surely the top travel destination, whether for highly acclaimed films or to bask in the splendor of the latest blockbusters. As it turns out, on average neither of the two destinations was the most visited in the past year. This distinction belongs to the libraries – proof that classics sometimes don’t go out of style.

New data from Gallup show the continued popularity of libraries. “Visiting the library remains the most common cultural activity among Americans,” writes Gallup’s Justin McCarthy. “The average 10.5 library trips US adults made in 2019 exceeded their participation in eight other common recreational activities.”

The top 5 have been rounded off in descending order according to libraries: going to the cinema, attending a sporting event, attending a concert or a theater event and visiting a national or historical park.

One of the advantages libraries have over their counterparts is the breadth of the programs they offer. Someone could go to a library to read a book or hear an author speak. You could also be there to look for a job or look for an order. Some libraries also offer museum-quality exhibits and film screenings, which has certainly contributed to their popularity.

Dan Sheehan found some interesting statistics from Gallup’s data in Literary Hub: Libraries are more popular among women than men and are most commonly visited by adults in low-income households.

Gallup data shows that libraries are popular in all age groups and regions, as well as among people with and without children. For long-time fans of the service libraries, this data offers stimulating reading.

