Report: Tom Brady Desires Antonio Brown on Tampa Bay Bucs

Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) bump fists.

Barry Chin/The Boston World by means of Getty

Even though the Buccaneers already have a stacked acquiring corps that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman, Tom Brady reportedly needs to bring a different go-catcher to Tampa Bay with him — and it ain’t Julian Edelman.

In accordance to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, teams that were fascinated in signing Brady in free agency were being “under the impression” that Brady required to bring Antonio Brown with him to his new team.

Rapoport and Pelissero were being explained to Brady is “close” with Brown even nevertheless they only played a single game collectively past year for the Patriots. In that Week 2 match, a get over the Dolphins, Brady related with Brown for 4 catches, 56 yards and one particular landing.

Though Brown went unsigned after the Patriots reduce him next that game, he was one particular of the league’s most effective receivers throughout his initially 9 NFL seasons and finished with at the very least 100 receptions for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in six straight seasons from 2013 to 2018.

This recent report jibes with an ESPN report from earlier this thirty day period that reported Brady and Brown, a four-time 1st-workforce All-Pro, had been in “consistent contact” given that the NFL period ended.

The report stated Brady “told Brown he desires to play with him where ever [he] goes next” and questioned him to hold “mentally and bodily potent so the two can reunite on the subject at Brady’s subsequent cease.”

Now we know that future cease is Tampa Bay. What stays to be viewed is whether the Bucs will be willing to appease Brady by bringing in a malcontent like Brown.

Even if they do, the NFL may possibly put him on the exempt listing until finally its investigation into the heaps of allegations against him, like sexual assault, is concluded.

For what it’s worth, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was in Pittsburgh for Brown’s first two NFL seasons with the Steelers.

