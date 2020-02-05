Report: Tom Brady may start the NFL “Super Team” after reaching Free Agency

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots before the AFC Wild Card Game. (Maddie Meyer / Getty)

According to a report by Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, quarterback Tom Brady can lure the best free NFL agents to wherever he lands if he decides to let the patriots in free hand in March.

Despite his age, 42-year-old Brady could still act as a “pied piper for an NFL super team” and help a new team improve their talents before the 2020 season when he jumps out of New England.

Curran points out that there are plenty of teams with enough space – Dolphins ($ 89.4 million), Colts ($ 86.1 million), and Buccaneers ($ 79.9 million) – To sign a player like Brady and bring in pieces that complement him Former New England team-mates Danny Amendola and Antonio Brown (if he’s eligible to play next season).

In Tampa Bay in particular, there are already a number of talented passers-by in the big recipients Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman and Tight End O.J. Howard, so it would almost automatically make the Buccaneers a Super Bowl contender to include Brady in the mix with a superstar like Brown or even a deep piece like Amendola.

Of course, there’s still a good chance Brady will stay in New England and the patriots go all-in to put a team around him on the can for a few more kicks. But if he leaves, be careful.

“If he signs an unrestricted free agency, people around Brady think the market will be hot,” writes Curran. “Equally important is the assumption that other free agents will ask for the chance to get where they end up.” Because of his reputation, resume and work ethic, Brady is a unique NFL free agent. In the right situation, it can bring about a cultural change that is greater than the one that Peyton Manning brought to the Broncos in 2013. “

In other sports news involving a former Boston MVP, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was handed out to the Los Angeles Dodgers last night.

It’s crazy to believe that Betts and Brady, who both brought the championships to Boston one season ago, could leave town in the same off-season.

But now it seems possible that both former MVPs will wear new uniforms next season.

