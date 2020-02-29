report:-tony-romo-and-cbs-agree-to-report-breaking-deal-for-nfl-broadcaster

CBS will reportedly spend the former Cowboy all over $17 million for every season to simply call NFL games

Prior studies that ESPN was making ready to make previous Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo the greatest-compensated sportscaster in NFL record seem to be precise — and understated.

Through the early 1990s, John Madden built $eight million a year to supply evaluation on NFL game titles. Previous Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, Fox’s best NFL game analyst, helps make all-around $7.5 million for every 12 months.

Experienced Romo left CBS for ESPN, he could have changed Booger McFarland as the analyst in the MNF booth or assumed an even more substantial role if ESPN’s mum or dad business Disney was equipped to obtain a Sunday afternoon sport package deal for the duration of the upcoming spherical of NFL Television set negotiations in 2020-2021.

Now that ESPN has skipped out on Romo, the community could test to woo Peyton Manning (again) or take into account 1 of its best college or university football analysts as a substitution for McFarland.

Ended up they to retire, existing NFL players Greg Olsen, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Larry Fitzgerald would all be opportunity choices for the MNF booth.

