Report: Two ex-Huskers expelled for alleged sexual misconduct

Two former Nebraska football players were ejected from the school effective Friday after they were found to have violated the university’s policy on sexual misconduct, ESPN.com reported Monday.

A university university ruling bans students, according to a March 25 letter seen by ESPN.com. The website added that a school spokesman confirmed that the students involved were Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt, both redshirt freshmen.

LeGrone, a tight end, and Hunt, a wide receiver, were suspended by the Cornhuskers football team in late August and were no longer listed as team members in December. Both players faced a recommended 2 1/2-year suspension from the university following a school investigation, and both entered the NCAA portal transfer.

According to ESPN, the university reports that there was “evidence to suggest” both players sexually assaulted a female student on Aug. 25. LeGrone and Hunt were charged by the Lincoln Police Department with first-degree sexual assault.

Carlos Monzon, an attorney for Hunt, told ESPN on Monday that Hunt was “at another university and he was playing,” even though the lawyer’s name was not the school’s name.

LeGrone lives with the family and “explores his options,” his lawyers told ESPN.

Both men will plead not guilty to the charges, according to their lawyers. Per ESPN, a hearing on the Hunt case is set for April and a hearing on LeGrone’s case should be held in June, but it is possible that the coronavirus test will affect the court schedule.

LeGrone saw little action with the Cornhuskers in 2018, making a catch for 8 yards. Hunt was unable to record any statistics in Nebraska.

-Remove Level Media