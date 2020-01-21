Report: Ukrainian government official granted $ 10 million loan to Parnas as part of Trump Access

Giuliani’s former friend Lev Parnas has received significant financial support for a project he was working on from a Ukrainian official who attended the 2017 inauguration and met with President Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported. .

Former Ukraine tax chief Roman Nasirov is said to have helped finance a $ 10 million loan Parnas received for a building project the businessman in South Florida was trying to undertake.

This project ultimately failed and resulted in a lawsuit in which Parnas sought reimbursement from a developer for, among other things, the cost of Cadillac Escalades leased for the aborted project.

It is not known how much Nasirov contributed to the loan. He did not return several requests for TPM comments.

But the tax official – who was indicted in 2018 for embezzlement in Ukraine – managed to gain access to both Trump’s nomination and the president himself.

Parnas’ lawyer Joseph Bondy tweeted a video of Nasirov briefly meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December 2016.

Here is the guy “I don’t know him at all, I don’t know what he’s talking about, I don’t know where he’s from, I don’t know anything about him”, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former chief of service Ukrainian tax, at Mar-a-Lago 12/16. @POTUS. @ RealDonaldTrump @Acosta #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak pic.twitter.com/5B5QY2DJEg

A few weeks later, Nasirov was photographed at the inauguration of Trump, wearing large aviator sunglasses with a blue coat, fur-lined, of Ukrainian brand.

Here is Nasirov photographed at the inauguration of Trump. The fact that he used public funds to get there briefly sparked a minor scandal in Ukraine https://t.co/1tleBagnJo pic.twitter.com/Skj2liZLTh

After fighting accusations of embezzlement in Ukraine, Nasirov launched a presidential campaign in the country’s 2019 elections. He finished last.