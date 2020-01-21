Report – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa6f4e13370510b69dff71873a4a909b011%

% MINIFYHTMLa6f4e13370510b69dff71873a4a909b012%

It has been three days since Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry Y Meghan Markle They will no longer use their RHS titles. But he did it Queen Elizabeth II Have you ever thought of stripping the couple of their titles as duke and duchess?

If he is Afternoon Standard The report is true, perhaps Majesty has considered the option. The newspaper reported that La Reina was considering allowing her grandson the minor title of Count of Dumbarton and Meghan to be named as Countess.

“The Sussex title is one of the former royal ducats given before his marriage to Meghan, along with other titles,” one source told the publication. “Elimination was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.”

% MINIFYHTMLa6f4e13370510b69dff71873a4a909b013%

% MINIFYHTMLa6f4e13370510b69dff71873a4a909b014%

However the Afternoon Standard also reported that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Carlos I wanted to look ‘mean’. The royalty would then have ruled that prohibiting Harry and Meghan from using their RHS titles for public or commercial purposes was sufficient.

Although, there is no news from Buckingham Palace about the report.

The loss of Harry and Meghan’s HRH title came less than two weeks after the couple announced their plans to retire as “older, quot” members of the royal family and to divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the royal family for their continued support at the start of the next chapter of their lives,” said part of a statement by Buckingham Palace. “As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. With the Queen’s blessing, Sussex will continue to maintain its privacy sponsorship and associations Although they cannot formally represent The Queen, the Sussexs have made it clear that everything they do will continue to defend the values ​​of His Majesty.The Sussex will not use their RHS titles because they are no longer active members of the royal family The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their desire to repay Sovereign Grant for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the UK. “

Harry spoke about the most important news during a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale.

“The decision I made for my wife and me to withdraw is not something that I made lightly,” he said immediately. “They were so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always done well, but there was really no other option with regard to this.”

Harry recently returned to Canada to join Meghan and her son, Archie Harrison. The two have been in Canada in recent weeks, while Harry has discovered the next steps of his family in the UK.