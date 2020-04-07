“Report within 24 Hours or …”: Punlab Participants for Tablighi Jamaat in the State – News from India

The Punjab government on Tuesday served an ultimatum to all Tablighi Jamaat members in the state who may have attended a Nizamudding religious event in Delhi to report to the nearest police station in the country within 24 hours or be prepared to face prosecution, ANI news agency said

The Punjab Department of Information and Public Relations has issued a government order with a deadline for monitoring efforts to have participants announce their status to the administration. Jamaat has become one of the largest coronavirus infections in the entire country with almost a third of all infections associated with it.

Police claim to have found 445 Jamaat participants, 22 of a total of 467 Jamaat workers who arrived in Punjab after attending an event in Delhi in March.

It is said that 12 out of 350 samples of Jamaat members tested positive and 111 samples negative. The results for 227 tests are still pending, said a Punjabi government spokesman quoted by the agency.

According to a statement by the central government on Monday, at least 1,445 cases of over 4,000 positive Covid-19 infections across the country were related to the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Delhi. Over 9,000 people attended a religious rally in Delhi Nizamuddin in March, the government said.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday that a total of 314 people have been found positive in the state so far, including 168 related to the Jamaica.

The central government claimed that India’s strategy to suppress coronaviruses was largely successful, except for the failure from the Jamaat cluster.

In connection with this development, Arvind Kejriwal at the helm of the Delhi government said on Tuesday that the telephone numbers of 1950 people associated with Tablighi Jamat had been given to the Delhi police for retrieval. All these people have been removed from the Markaz-based Nizamuddin headquarters.

While states have expressed concern about the high number of cases among the members of the Jama’at and their contacts, several opposition leaders have expressed concern that the Tablighi Jama’a cases have been highlighted to demonize the Muslim community.

CPI (M) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury wrote to the president demanding that he ensure that the Tablighi Jamaat congregation incident does not justify targeting the Muslim community.

