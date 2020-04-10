Reported by Donovan Mitchell Outraged by Rudy Gobert Over COVID-19, ‘Can’t Feel’

Breaking News

There’s no end to a friendship faster than coronavirus – just ask Donovan Mitchell, who reportedly did not want to bury the hatchet with teammate J J Utah Rudy Gobert.

In fact, both Mitchell and Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 in March – leading the NBA (and every other major sports org.) To halt.

Now, the finger pointing has begun – and Mitchell seems to blame Gobert … because Athletic reports “Mitchell remains skeptical of what could be broken.”

As the article points out, Mitchell and Gobert spent a lot of time in the past they tested positive for COVID-19 and it is unclear who got the virus first.

But Mitchell is frustrated with Gobert for not taking safety precautions – especially when Rudy is jokingly touching a set of microphones and recording devices in front of reporters in an attempt to ridicule social broadcasting.

Play video content

MARCH 2020

Jazz honchos have reportedly sought to improve the two men – but a strong source told The Athletic, “It does not appear to be safe.”

Yeesh.

There’s Gobert since apologizing for his actions and given $ 500k of part-time employees impacted by the suspension of the season … but obviously not enough to win back Mitchell.