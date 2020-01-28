reportedly felt in Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Cuba – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7153e7d32037a28edfe5c205998aac8811%

A lot has happened in 2020 and a full month has not yet passed. Previously a major earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea and it was reportedly so strong that it was felt in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea, followed by a series of strong aftershocks, shook a large piece of land from Florida to Mexico. The first quake struck at 2.10 pm EST and focused on 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. Although, the actual depth of the earthquake was fairly shallow just six miles below the surface.

The Geological Survey of the United States initially estimated that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.3 before it was updated to 7.7. In addition, the following replicas were recorded in a size of 6.1. From now on there are no reports of immediate damage or injury. The shaking was so severe in parts of the far west of Jamaica that experts were surprised that there was no more moderate to serious damage.

The earthquake also caused moderate shocks on Grand Cayman Island and light shocks on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while Bahamas, Haiti, Honduras and Santiago, Cuba also reported shocks as a result of the earthquake. Several buildings in Miami were evacuated as he traveled through South Florida.

The last month was an extremely active period for earthquakes in the Caribbean. The southern part of Puerto Rico experienced a series of earthquakes that started on December 28 with an earthquake with a force of 4.7, followed by a replica with a force of 6.4 on January 7, only a few weeks ago found a force of 5 , 2 place on January 15.

