Reportedly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and living under the same roof! – News News

According to some new reports, Kylie Jenner and her little dad rapper Travis Scott are back together! As fans know, the two took a break from their relationship last year, but it seems they are now ready to try again!

TMZ was the first media outlet to report today that the mogul woman and the rapper, who share their 2-year-old daughter Stormi, have gathered.

Their informants explained through the news media that although they are romantically together, they still have to put a proper label on what they have at present.

Either way, they apparently share the same roof and are exclusive, none of them looking at other people as they discover their relationship.

One source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kylie feels more comfortable being romantic with Travis without any extra luggage and since they’ve decided to spend more time together. Travis agrees because he loves her and she loves him and that’s what he’s working on and they don’t want to add anything else to define everything because it just adds headaches they don’t want or need. “

They went on to say that Kylie and Travis have been romantic, they will continue to be romantic, but if anyone wants to say they are something else or not, they will have that answer next to their vests because it is nobody’s business that what they do in their private time together.

Despite their relatively brief separation, the parents still spend a lot of time together, so it’s not surprising that they decided to rekindle their romance so quickly.

It also seems that Travis really wished they were back again, as a source previously shared with HollywoodLife that he hated when people described their relationship as merely “friends.”

Apparently, “he wants so much more, and thinks he’s so much more, no matter where (Kylie’s) head is.”



