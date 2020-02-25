reporter-states-misinformation-exists-in-roy-kim’s-circumstance-+-company-releases-official-assertion

A reporter has created the claim that Roy Kim was wrongly accused of his involvement in the group chatroom involving Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, and a lot more.

In the course of the February 24 episode of Channel A present “Rumor Has It” (tentative title), an entertainment information reporter stated, “Of famous people who are reflecting on their actions, there are these who have finished wrong, but there are also individuals who are in unlucky circumstances.” The reporter said, “I believe Roy Kim is 1 of those people famous people. He was investigated for spreading pornographic material. This is anything that has never been noted in the media, but Roy Kim was aspect of a fishing chatroom with Jung Joon Young and Choi Joong Hoon. Exactly where they genuinely just talked about catching fish.”

She went on to point out, “There was an occasion of a photoshopped pornographic picture of a movie star getting shared in the chatroom. Roy Kim took a screenshot of a site impression and posted it stating, ‘This is not that particular person,’ and that is what he was billed for. So Roy Kim had posted the picture, not for other folks to see, but to state that it was a photoshopped picture, and that is what bought him billed for spreading pornographic product.”

The reporter continued to include, “Though he was not penalized at the time, just the fact that he was investigated brought about critical harm to his picture. So he’s not able to be energetic as a singer till now, and I just wished to make certain this story was told.”

On February 25, Stone New music Enjoyment unveiled a statement pertaining to Roy Kim, which reads as follows:

Good day, this is Stone Audio Amusement. Final April, our label artist Roy Kim was investigated by the law enforcement on costs of spreading pornographic content, and a final final decision of a suspension of indictment has been made on his situation. We desire to sincerely apologize to those who have been disappointed by the bad information, and to the admirers who have waited for a very long time. Roy Kim absolutely complied with the police investigation, and during the system, it was confirmed that in 2016, Roy Kim took a screenshot of a site impression with his phone and shared it in a KakaoTalk chatroom. Roy Kim is deeply regretting and reflecting on his ignorance of not understanding that, irrespective of intention, this was an act of spreading pornographic material. Nevertheless, we would like to emphasize that the KakaoTalk chatroom that Roy Kim was a element of was a unique chatroom from the 1 that has become an challenge. Roy Kim will do his greatest to be a product citizen with a humble perspective. When once again, we apologize. Thank you.

Resource (1)