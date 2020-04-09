Reporters blocked. Records were delayed. How the coronavirus secreted the secret of local government – News – The Palm Beach Post

Her daughter was hospitalized after she drank from the mine from which it was poisoned.

It made his neighborhood of you so deceptive that he has nightmares about his family swallowing 20 feet deep in a hole.

And now the company in charge can get the green light to expand its operations without publicizing its concerns.

Due to COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Environmental Protection Agency canceled the consultation on the changes to the natural gas pipeline, and with it, Rosemary Fuller appears to offer the best opportunity to make the company publicly respond to the damage it has already caused.

“No public debate, no topics reported by reporters present, no information sharing, no publicity. Who benefits? Certainly not the residents affected by this project, ”Fuller said.

Pennsylvania is one of 35 states to temporarily change open government laws to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a U.S. TODAY Network analysis of government press releases, newspaper articles, and data collected by the Press Freedom Journalists Committee and the National Board of Governors.

Agencies in these states – from the smallest municipal bodies to the largest public entities – can now hold meetings remotely. Some allow public comment only in writing, as in the case of Fuller.

They also delay requests for public records. For example, Rhode Island extended response time by 20 business days.

Changes in government access have not been without complaints or failures.

Some remote meetings have been narrowed down by technical problems and pornographic hackers.

In other cases, officials have been accused of using social distance as retaliation against journalists and preventing public access to meetings.

At a time when agencies are making decisions about life or death in response to a rapidly changing virus, proponents of an open government say transparency is paramount.

“Citizens need to know what their governments are doing in the wake of a pandemic, and laws on public documents are in many cases the only legal rights that the public must have access to information from executive bodies, whether local, state, or federal.” said Adam Marshall, personnel attorney for the Committee on Freedom of the Press.

While some advocates believe that this new basis for technology may lead to greater transparency, others are concerned that they see it as undermining public opportunities and scrutiny.

“Will open government become the first victim of this coronavirus?” asked Amye Benshaver, who served for 25 years as an assistant attorney in Kentucky and now works there in the Open Government Coalition. “I knew right away that this was a challenge, and I hope that when it passes, we can continue to do business as usual.”

Technical difficulties

The small Palestinian city of East Texas held its first remote meeting on March 23rd. The employee saved the meeting on their mobile phone and posted it on Facebook. But the material could not be concealed in practice.

“Most of the debate is impossible to understand even with earphones,” Palestinian resident Will Brule commented on the post. “Excluding the media and the public reinforces the public’s perception of hiding discussions and decisions.”

The city later spent $ 2,500 on computers and software to improve its streaming capabilities in time for the March 30 meeting, which went more smoothly, city secretary Teresa Herrera told the U.S. TODAY Network.

Other government agencies that are able to use Zoom, one of the most popular meeting streaming platforms, have considered their meetings a “Zoom bomb”.

The Conejo Valley school district in Thousand Oaks, California, was forced to postpone its Zoom meeting 24. March after an unknown participant began cursing and sending porn.

The University of Texas at the Austin meeting was bombed with racial barriers on March 30th.

“It was reprehensible. If the perpetrators are members of the UT community, they will be punished. We are also improving the cybersecurity of all UT staff to prevent similar incidents, ”University President Gregory L. Fenves said on Twitter.

The unknown participant also disrupted Zoom meetings at two Massachusetts high schools by displaying swastikas and cursing according to the FBI field office, which recommended users make their meetings private and prevent participants from being able to share screens.

Safeguards or countermeasures?

Elsewhere in the country, journalists fear that officials will use social distance as an excuse to act in secret or to evade meetings as punishment for a previous critical presentation.

The Phoenix Public Security Personnel Pension Scheme separated Craig Harris, a journalist from the Republic of Arizona, from his most recent meeting on the grounds that his presence would be contrary to CDC guidelines. By that time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended the cancellation of gatherings of ten or more people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Harris told the U.S. TODAY network that he thought he was denied access because he had previously reported a general malfunction of the agency, including a recent story of two PSPRS trustees who earned a reward for helping sell a PSPRS employee’s house, which some found unethical. and conflict of interest.

The Republic of Arizona is part of the U.S. TODAY network.

PSPRS spokesman Christian Palmer said Harris’ retaliation was “ridiculous” and that the agency’s agenda was written in consultation with the state attorney general. It made the meeting available online to the public.

Palmer added that trustees written by Harris later received a report of all abuses committed by four other trustees who consulted staff and an independent attorney. There are a total of nine officers.

Journalists are also excluded from meetings regarding the COVID-19 response.

In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, the commissioners recently met to speak by telephone with the governor about the COVID-19 response. When two journalists in the Charlotte area – Nick Ochsner of WBTV and Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV – tried to cover up the meeting, the commissioners broke up into separate offices so they couldn’t hear them.

“I get to know that we are in unusual and unprecedented times, and I think part of the situation was because we just can’t handle this, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have an open government,” Ochsner said. “I argue that during a crisis, an open government is even more important so that people have the information they need.”

According to Ochsner, the Commissioner eventually gave them a phone number to call so they could hear the conversation. Later, Mecklenburg County Chief Dena Diorio announced the state’s first order at home.

Danny Diehl from Mecklenburg County said the governor asked him to speak with the commissioners in private. To comply, the board consulted with its attorney and held a public part of the meeting later.

Diehl said reporters should not have been basically at the state center because it was closed and live videos and social media feeds had been delivered.

Unattended, unanswered

When public agencies do not meet, it can delay life decisions such as access to clean drinking water and safe roads.

More satisfying already knows the damage that natural gas pipelines can cause.

After Sunoco / Energy Transfer’s water contamination hurt the girl last summer, the company has delivered hundreds of bottles of water to her home every week. But Fuller wants it to design a more permanent solution, such as connecting the home to a public water utility and installing a reverse osmosis system.

He said his dream, which he later realized, was not the first and has not been the last produced by the company’s current pipeline in his neighborhood. The pipeline is located about 150 meters from his home.

Fuller planned to ask about these issues at public hearings held by the Pennsylvania Department of the Environment on April 14, 15, and 16, when he said his written comments were not taken into account.

DEP canceled the hearings on March 17 because of COVID-19 and has no plans to change them on schedule, agency spokesman Neil Shader told the U.S. TODAY network.

He said that because Sunoco / Energy Transfer is requesting a change to the current permit, the agency does not need to hold a public hearing in any case. It intended them only because the permit was controversial when it was granted in 2017.

Both Shader and Sunoco / Energy Transfer spokeswoman Lisa Coleman said the public can submit written comments until May 8th. The DEP then makes a decision.

“As DEP states in its March 17 press release,“ all comments, whether submitted in writing or at hearings, carry equal weight, ”Coleman wrote to the U.S. TODAY network in an email, refusing to respond to Fuller’s claims on the company-specific claim in progress. or in pending litigation.

But Fuller disagreed.

“There’s definitely a better chance of getting a response at a public meeting,” he said. “They have to respond there and then to the audience, even if they say they don’t know. There is more exposure, responsibility and information sharing. “

Temporary fix or long term problem?

Proponents of open government argue that, in some cases, a new emphasis on the use of technology in broadcasting public meetings could improve transparency.

Government agencies may re-evaluate and modify the technology they use to better serve the public. They could also make streaming meetings a regular business, says Daniel Bevarly, executive director of the National Beatly National Coalition.

But proponents of open government are also concerned that state lawmakers may see the pandemic as an opportunity to permanently increase the discretion of government bodies in transparency decisions in an emergency.

In response to Hurricane Harvey, which left some government agencies flooded and inaccessible, the Texas legislature passed a law in 2019 that would allow agencies to leave the so-called “Disaster Notifications” to the Office of the Ministry of Justice. Submitting a notice can extend up to two weeks the time government bodies can respond to requests for a public record.

Eighty-nine Texas state agencies have been sending COVID-19-related disaster reports since March 3rd.

At least 10 other states also allow data delays due to COVID19. Rhode Island extended response time by 20 business days. The new law only requires New Jersey agencies to “make reasonable efforts, as circumstances permit, to respond to government record requests” in an emergency. Before, they had seven days.

Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Texas Freedom of Information Foundation, is concerned that disaster reports could be misused by state agencies. They are not required to prove the occurrence of a disaster, nor do they have to show how the incident prevented a timely response. The Secretary-General has no power to deny disaster claims.

But Shannon said that at the moment, all he can do is follow the spread of the new law, continuing to preach to government agencies benefits that will be proactively increased by increasing information online, especially in times of crisis.

“More than ever,” he said, “government transparency is important.”