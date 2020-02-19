[reporters,-supporters-and-ronnie-woo-woo-await-blagojevich-information-meeting]

A crowd of about 50 media members and a dozen or so curious onlookers posted up outside the Blagojeviches’ Ravenswood Manor property prior to the disgraced ex-governor planned to make his to start with remarks after returning to his Chicago dwelling.

A handful of Rod Blagojevich’s vocal supporters—who experienced hung all over the house for most of the almost 24 hours considering that news of the commutation leaked—banded ribbon about a railing to the front door and allow out sporadic cheers.

Between them was unofficial Cubs cheerleader Ronnie Woo Woo.

“He received rolled. I’m satisfied for him. I hope to go to a Cubs activity with him,” Woo Woo stated.

A continual stream of doggy walkers in the upscale community shifted their routes for a glance of the spectacle.

Kevin Riley claimed he seemed forward to owning Blagojevich again in the community and probably signing up for him on some early morning jogs as he did before the governor’s imprisonment.

“I do not know if I’ll be able to hold up however. He looks like he’s been maintaining in really great form out there,” Riley explained.

