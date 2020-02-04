Reporting on talkSPORT 2 as West Brom awaits the fifth round winners

League One Oxford United welcomes Newcastle from the Premier League tonight in a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Toon had a goalless draw at home last month and now the two have to play again to resolve the tie.

A trip to championship leaders West Brom awaits the winner of the evening in the fifth round.

Getty Images – Getty

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle meets Oxford United in the FA Cup tonight

Cup?

Liverpool live commentary against Shrewsbury: The children of the Red don’t want to upset the FA Cup

ABSENT

“He should be in the fucking dugout” – Jordan slams Liverpool and Klopp for Cup Snub

youth

How Liverpool could compete against Shrewsbury if Klopp and the first team drop out

CHILDREN FREE

Liverpool’s decision to play the kids cost Shrewsbury £ 500,000.

supports

Robertson reveals why Liverpool stands by Klopp’s decision to play the kids in the FA Cup

KOP-OUT

‘Why can’t Klopp jump on a plane after the game?’ – Redknapp questions FA Cup Snub

EVACUATION

“Klopp also needs a break” – Liverpool’s boss has approved the FA Cup Replay Snub

Girl, Interrupted

Simon Jordan: Selfish Klopp “leaves Liverpool as soon as a better job arrives”

PRAISE

Arsenal ace Martinelli “could be the next pound,” said Ferdinand and Keown

REDS CHAT

Klopp explains the decision to miss Shrewsbury and confirms Mane’s injury

Oxford United vs Newcastle: how to listen

The repetition of the fourth round of the FA Cup begins on Tuesday, February 4th at 8:05 p.m.

The full commentary from the Kassamer Stadion will be shown live on talkSPORT 2. Our reporting begins at 7:00 p.m.

Ian Danter and David Connolly will show you the entire setup and match action.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

Oxford United v Newcastle: what was said?

Karl Robinson, Oxford United coach: “We know that we have a tremendous job and have to play a lot better than when we first met if we wanted to get through and have the chance to play in the quarter-finals.

“It’s a massive question. Our chances are very good and we’re big outsiders, but I don’t mind that. Ultimately, it’s up to us …”

Steve Bruce, Newcastle United head coach: “You [Oxford] are a decent team. It’s live on TV and they want the outsiders to turn us over, so we have to be careful.

“If we could get into the fifth round this week and reach 31 league points, we would have accepted it no matter how we got there.” In the past few months we have shown a certain resilience under difficult circumstances in order to get this far. “

Steve Bruce confirms that Newcastle have failed to switch to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

