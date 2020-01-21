Reports: Bayern sign real defender Odriozola | Sports

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Odriozola, who reportedly cost around EUR 35 million (RM 158.7 million) from Real Sociedad in 2018, could leave in the coming days. – Reuters picture

BERLIN, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Bayern Munich is about to sign Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola.

According to several outlets, defending Bundesliga champions hope to sign the right-back as their defensive resources are stretched due to knee injuries to central defenders Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Odriozola, who reportedly cost around EUR 35 million (RM 158.7 million) from Real Sociedad in 2018, could leave in the coming days.

The 24-year-old was not in training today.

“He has the option to play elsewhere, but it’s not official,” replied Zidane when asked about Odriozola without specifying a club.

Odriozola, who was part of the Spanish squad for the 2018 World Cup, has only played a handful of games for Real this season, with Dani Carvajal favored on the right side of the defense.

Odriozola was put off in the 0-1 away loss to Mallorca in mid-October due to a double yellow card and has not played a Spanish league game since.

Bayern lack defenders. Suele is expected to be out until April after a ligament tear in October. Hernandez did not return to team training until Monday after suffering a knee injury a few days after Suele.

During the January January winter camp in Qatar, head coach Hansi Flick said Bayern would have to “cover at least two” players before returning to second place in the German league table with a 4-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday. – AFP