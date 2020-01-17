Reports: Bobcat’s OC Matt Miller leaves the company to strengthen Boise State employees National Sports

As Montana’s head coach, Jeff Choate, fears, the Bobcats continue to deal with coaching changes.

Attacking coordinator Matt Miller is leaving MSU to take a position at his alma mater with Boise State employees, MTN Sports reported on Wednesday night for the first time. Several sales outlets also announced the move.

An MSU spokesman did not comment on the situation, but said the hiring program would make the official announcement in such scenarios.

The move came after Boise State announced the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers trainer on Wednesday. Eric Kiesau became the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He replaced Zak Hill, who left for Arizona in December. This opened up an opening for the BSU-wide recipients.

In an interview with Chronik two weeks ago, Choate expressed concern about the turnover in his coaching staff. Miller’s departure would be the third change of coordinator at MSU since the middle of the 2018 season when Miller was promoted to OK.

Choate said that the next step for the MSU as a program was to increase the salaries of the coaching staff in order to maintain continuity. He said this was “a big part of that success”.

“I understand that if you do a really good job, you will have a few opportunities to do other things,” Choate of his assistants said, “but we want to make these decisions really difficult for them.”

Choate jumped through several FBS schools as a position coach before landing at MSU. He understands that sales often happen in his job.

“My job is just to make Montana State a really, really good place to work and hopefully they want to stay with it,” said Choate of MSU coaches. “And if they don’t, it’s a better situation for their family and I’m happy for them. And it’ll give someone else a better opportunity. And we’ll find good people here.”

In Miller’s only full season as the MSU’s OC, the Bobcats made it to the FCS semi-finals for the first time in 35 years. Miller struggled with multiple injuries at the skill positions and developed creative ways to guide the ball, true to Choate’s preferred offensive identity, with sweeps and in wild quarterback formations. The Bobcats were the first in the Big Sky and the eighth in the nation with 258.1 rushing yards per game. While no MSU player ended the 2019 season with more than 915 yards of Logan Jones on the ground, eight bobcats for the season totaled at least 100.

The Bobcats took sixth place on the offensive with 32.7 points per game and seventh place on the offensive with 426.5 meters per game in 2019.

Miller was named the MSU’s offensive coordinator and the team’s main player in October 2018. Choate named Miller the team’s full-time OC after the end of this season.

After Miller took office, quarterback Troy Andersen’s level of completion improved in the final four games of the regular season on the way to becoming a unanimous All-Big Sky QB and an All-American athlete before becoming a linebacker for the 2019 season changed.

Casey Bauman earned the quarterback job in the fall camp and lost position to Tucker Rovig before the fourth game of the season, despite throwing no interception.

Rovig kept the job for the rest of the year. During the early battles, Sophomore under Miller improved steadily, finishing at 1,969 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and a completion percentage of 61.6.

“I think Matt is a young man who brings a lot of energy, has played at a high level, is very competitive, very organized, very detailed,” said Choate when he promoted Miller.

Miller was MSU’s reception coach for three seasons and was also the team’s recruiting coordinator. The outstanding Helena Capital player was an All Mountain West player and Hawai’i Bowl MVP for Boise State in 2013, who won the Fiesta Bowl in his last year.

After an injury-related NFL career with the Denver Broncos, Miller became an offensive quality control assistant at the BSU in 2015 when the team won the Poinsettia Bowl before training the MSU recipients in 2016.

Choate had said in the past that 28-year-old Miller was ambitious, intelligent, had a strong work ethic and understood the players well. Despite his age, Miller was considered a coach by the Bobcats.

“I think he’s a rising star at work,” said Choate in 2018.