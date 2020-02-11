Reports: DOJ to Extraordinarily Announce Severe Sentence for Roger Stone

The Justice Department is expected to table a new conviction note on Tuesday, reversing its one-day recommendation that Roger Stone serve seven to nine years in prison, Fox News reported.

The report, based on a senior DOJ source, comes less than 24 hours after federal D.C. prosecutors filed a conviction note for Stone calculating the guidelines for his sentence to be between 87 and 108 months.

The DOJ senior official told Fox News that the Department of Justice had been “shocked” by the memo and that the recommendation was “not what the department had been told”.

“The Department considers that seven to nine years are extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” the DOJ source said, the report said, while adding that the decision to revoke the recommendation had been taken before President Trump tweeted that it was a “miscarriage of justice.”

It is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, because nothing happened to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The PA confirmed the Fox News report.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Prosecutor’s Office at D.C. declined to comment when contacted by the TPM. Stone’s lawyers also made no comments.