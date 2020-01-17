Reports: Former Boise State recipient Matt Miller joins Broncos coaching team | National sport

A former Boise State Standout appears to be returning to Boise.

Matt Miller, Montana offensive coordinator, is leaving to take a position with his Alma Mater Boise, as MTN Sports reported for the first time on Wednesday night. Several sales outlets also announced the move.

The move came after Boise State announced the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers trainer on Wednesday. Eric Kiesau became the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He replaced Zak Hill, who left for Arizona in December. This left an opening for a coach with wide receivers.

Miller was a 2013 All Mountain West second team player and Hawaii Bowl MVP for Boise State. However, in the middle of his last school year 2014, he suffered an injury at the end of the season. Boise State won the Fiesta Bowl in 2014.

After an injury-related NFL career with the Denver Broncos, Miller became an offensive quality control assistant at Boise State in 2015 when the team won the Poinsettia Bowl before moving to Montana State as Receivers Coach in 2016.

Miller was MSU’s reception coach for three seasons and was also the team’s recruiting coordinator. Before the 2019 season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

In Miller’s only full season as the MSU’s OC in 2019, the Bobcats made it to the FCS semi-finals for the first time in 35 years.

Miller struggled with multiple injuries at the skill positions and developed creative ways to guide the ball, true to Choate’s preferred offensive identity, with sweeps and in wild quarterback formations.

The Bobcats were the first in the Big Sky and the eighth in the nation with 258.1 rushing yards per game. While no MSU player ended the 2019 season with more than 915 yards of Logan Jones on the ground, eight bobcats for the season totaled at least 100.

“I think he’s a rising star at work,” said Choate in 2018.

The Bobcats took sixth place on the offensive with 32.7 points per game and seventh place on the offensive with 426.5 meters per game in 2019.

Miller was named the MSU’s offensive coordinator and the team’s main player in October 2018. Choate named Miller the team’s full-time OC after the end of this season.

After Miller took office, quarterback Troy Andersen’s level of completion improved in the final four games of the regular season on the way to becoming a unanimous All-Big Sky QB and an All-American athlete before becoming a linebacker for the 2019 season changed.

“I think Matt is a young man who brings a lot of energy, has played at a high level, is very competitive, very organized, very detailed,” said Choate when he promoted Miller.

Choate had said in the past that 28-year-old Miller was ambitious, intelligent, had a strong work ethic and understood the players well. Despite his age, Miller was considered a coach by the Bobcats.

Boise State has yet to confirm the rental.