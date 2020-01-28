Reports: Fotis Dulos, who is accused of killing his wife, is dead

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Tuesday reports say a Connecticut man has been accused of murdering his estranged and missing wife.

A Farmington police dispatcher said the officers had replied to Fotis Dulos’ house, but could not provide any further information. Several news agencies reported that Dulos was found dead, citing unnamed sources.

Dulos had denied any involvement in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance, which has not been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May. She is believed to be dead. He pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping earlier this month. The 52-year-old Dulos was under house arrest.

The five children, aged 8 to 13 when their mother disappeared, lived with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police say Fotis Dulos was waiting for Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan to return after dropping the kids off at school. According to the authorities, Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, left a bloody crime scene, and drove away with her body, which was not found.

According to officials, surveillance video cameras have recorded Fotis Dulos in Hartford while disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, lawyer Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with a murder conspiracy. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos cover up the murder, including by creating bogus alibis.

