Reports from South Korea have reported on Kim Jong Un’s health

(SEOUL, South Korea) – South Korean officials reported something new in North Korea on Tuesday following unfounded media reports that President Kim Jong Un was ill after surgery.

But the potential for massive insecurity raises serious questions about the future of the nation’s anti-nuclear weapons that could threaten the U.S. territory while diplomatic relations between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The office of the South Korean president said Kim has openly scrutinized the state’s affairs and has no clue about his health. But many will look forward to all the signs of trouble in North Korea, and whether it will address the reports – which it hasn’t done yet.

The United States and North Korea appear to be on the verge of a war in 2017, as countries trade in insults and threats. The next couple of years saw a series of dramatic meetings, including three between Kim and Trump, as Kim pursued a diploma in the hope of ending economic sanctions and securing security. But through all this he maintained his right to a nuclear weapon, and much of his diplomacy has been weakened since.

Frequent discussions about North Korea’s leadership relate to the participation of the state. Kim, who is in her 30s, did not attend the celebration of her grandmother’s birthday and native Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.

But he presided over a meeting on April 11, where coronavirus prevention and his sister’s appointment were discussed on behalf of the ruling party’s political office, the North Korean news agency reported. State media have reported that he has since sent a congratulatory message to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and is preparing a special birthday party for two North Korean officials and a newcomer. servant of the year.

South Korean President Kang Min-seok said “We have no information to confirm rumors about Kim Jong Un’s health issues reported by other media.” “So far, nothing has been discovered in North Korea.”

Later, the president’s office said Kim is expected to remain in an undisclosed location outside Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, with other sources. He said Kim was clearly dealing with the state’s affairs and no new moves or emergency measures have been received from the ruling Republican Party, the military or the Cabinet.

“I just wish he was in good health,” President Donald Trump said. I want to see him heal and we’ll see how he does. “

He warned during a White House statement that he did not know if the reports were true.

A White House official said the White House was aware before the reports emerged Monday that Kim’s health could be complicated. The official said the US has information that Kim may have undergone surgery and some controversy may have made her “weak or worse.” The official, however, emphasized that the United States had nothing to prove for surgery or any complications.

The US official, who is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke about confidentiality, will not provide details on where the information came from or when it was received.

Yoon Sang-hyun, a South Korean parliamentarian, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs and Co-operation Committee, said some non-official sources said Kim had undergone surgery for heart disease. But a Seoul intelligence official, who did not want to be named, citing office rules, saying the spy agency could not confirm whether Kim had surgery.

It is unknown what will happen if the doctor does not suffer from illness or illness. Still less than a decade into Kim’s rule, North Korea has yet to give a meaningful signal to its successor.

Cheong Seong-Chang, an administrator at the Sejong Institute in South Korea, said political stability cannot be raised as Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, is already making a significant impact on in the government, and most North Korean leadership members exchanged views. Kim’s family to keep the Northern style.

However, Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korean scholar at Seoul University of Dongguk and an adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, sees the possibility of a power struggle.

While Kim Yo Jong may emerge as a leader in the moment of change, other senior members of the party may try to reduce her to a position as they make crucial decisions from the shadows, Koh said.

North Korea has seen similar struggles that ended with bloodshed during the seven-year reign of Kim’s family. Kim Jong Un’s 2013 murder of his uncle and adviser, Jang Song Thaek, who has been accused of treason and corruption, is seen as a major step towards furthering his rule.

Hong Min, a senior fellow at the Korean National Coalition in Seoul, said North Korea once Kim’s departure could be governed by leaders of the ruling republic, like the Soviet Union after Stalin. While he may have been quick to reflect on Kim’s impact when it comes to his age, his heart rate and other health problems may be things that will increase in the years to come, Hong said.

Robert O’Brien, a U.S. security adviser, said the Trump administration is monitoring reports about Kim’s health “very seriously.” O’Brien said Tuesday during a television interview with Fox News Channel that North Korea is “deeply indebted to information on a number of issues, including Kim Jong Un’s health, so we look forward.” on these things carefully. “

Kim In-chul, a spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Seoul and Washington were continuing in close contact but did not respond directly when asked whether the sources exchanged any information. a personal definition of Kim’s health.

Governments on the outside and the media have a track record of events between North Korea’s top executives, increasing their ability to control information about them.

In 2016, South Korean media reported that intelligence officials had claimed that Kim Jong Un had been killed by a former military dictator for corruption and other charges. But months later, North Korean media showed Ri Yong Gil alive and active in senior roles.

Kim’s absence from the state media has often sparked speculation. In 2014, he disappeared from the public scene for about six weeks before the vaccine was resumed. The South Korean spy agency said days later that he had his chest removed.

Kim took office after his father’s death in December 2011 and was the third generation of his family to rule the country.

AP reporters Matthew and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

