Reports identify leader of “base” neo-Nazi group after week of arrests

The founder and leader of the neo-Nazi group “The Base” was identified in reports a few days after the arrest and indictment of seven alleged members of the organization in three separate cases across the country.

The man who founded the neo-Nazi “accelerator” group, which seeks to accelerate the collapse of civilization, wage a racial war and establish a white ethnostate, is called online “Norman Spear” and “Roman Wolf” .

The Guardian reported for the first time on Thursday that “Norman Spear” is Rinaldo Nazzaro, a 46-year-old man born in New Jersey. The BBC later confirmed this report on its own. He is said to have been married to a woman of Russian origin in Manhattan in 2012 and currently lives in Russia.

Nazzaro, according to reports, had previously announced his services as an intelligence and security expert and claimed to be a veteran and former CIA field officer. Four members of the Base, the Guardian reported, left the group on suspicion that Nazzaro was truly a law enforcement official, or that his organization was a “honey jar” to bring the neo-Nazis out into the open.

Photos of Nazzaro appeared on advertisements for English lessons in St. Petersburg, the Guardian reported. And several offices associated with Nazzaro’s activities – including on Fifth Avenue in New York and K Street in Washington, D.C. – are in fact “virtual offices” that are rented to another company that maintains the premises.

Reports have identified Nazzaro in part on the basis of land registers and tax affidavits associated with a The Base training camp operated in eastern Washington.

The group had operated largely underground for the past two years, publicizing its presence through propaganda flyers posted in various states as well as in Canada and elsewhere.

That changed in August when the Winnipeg Free Press identified base member Patrik Jordan Mathews, a former combat engineer with the Canadian Army Reserve. Mathews quickly left Canada and allegedly entered the United States illegally, where he was allegedly hosted by two other members of the Base, Brian Lemley and William Bilbrough.

Since then, the Base has received more attention.

The trio was arrested Thursday last week and charged with guns and immigration-related crimes. Authorities said they discussed the incitement to a violent shooting at a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

Last week, three suspected Georgia Base members were arrested and charged with conspiring to murder a local anti-fascist couple. And an alleged member of the Wisconsin base was charged with vandalizing a synagogue in Racine.

Another suspected Base member, Richard Tobin, is currently awaiting trial for directing this and other incidents of vandalism. In December, The Guardian reported, a prosecutor in the Tobin case noted that Tobin believed “Norman Spear” was a Russian spy.

Josh Kovensky contributed to the report.