Reports: MLB looks into possible closed doors in Arizona

Major League Baseball is exploring the possibility of restarting its season with games behind closed doors at facilities in the Arizona area, several media outlets reported late Monday night.

MLB expects the first games to happen sometime in May, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, adding that sources announced in June could be “more realistic.”

MLB, like all other major North American sports leagues, has been shut down due to a coronavirus pandemic. On March 12, MLB ended spring training and pushed for its Opening Day from March 26 until mid-April. On March 16, the start of the season was pushed back indefinitely.

Since then, team owners and players’ unions have been discussing plans to complete as much of the 162-game schedule as possible while still following the advice of medical experts regarding the COVID- 19 outbreaks.

Arizona’s proposed plan will see games played at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home, Chase Field in Phoenix, as well as 10 spring training stadiums within 25 miles of Phoenix.

According to ESPN, teams and “important personnel” can be found in hotel rooms, traveling only to and from stadiums for games. The report states, “Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Institute of Health supported a plan to comply with strict separation, promoting migration. in the society and allow MLB to be the first professional sport to return. “

The union’s willingness to agree to keep players away from their families for an uncertain stretch is one of the many potential obstacles to the proposal. Another, according to ESPN, is concerned about the health of managers, coaches and other senior personnel whose risk of problems related to COVID-19 is greater than that of players.

The maneuver to fix housing, security and transportation, among other things, amid the “stay at home” mandates such as the one implemented in Arizona until March 31 further complicates the potential for the bill to be enacted.

The Arizona Republic reports that the Phoenix area plan was a viable option by the MLB, with a source telling the newspaper, “They are talking about everything. They have nothing to control.”

-Remove Level Media