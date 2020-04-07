Reports on Trump’s coronavirus “hijack” to rewrite history, attacking journalists

On CNN Monday, anchor Anderson Cooper accused President Donald Trump of “hijacking” the coronavirus working group’s press conference to “rewrite the story” of his administration’s response to the pandemic.

Cooper said: “The White House coronavirus press release ended a while ago. If you had the chance to hear from the best scientists in the country, you were disappointed. The one we heard about most was the president. watching was an abduction of the working group’s press conference determined to rewrite the story of its early and irresponsible response to this virus. “

He continued: “What the President showed us today is what the leading scientists of the nation must deal with every day, a president who now uses these sessions as a platform for re-election, an opportunity to lie, deflect, attack, bully. and covers its own deadly virus layoffs for crucial weeks, According to the president today, all governors are getting everything they need, and the tests are now and always been excellent Journalists who asked fair questions, however; who did not reject or aspire to this President were attacked and diminished. “

He added: “February was a lost month and people died because of it. And the numbers tested don’t start to increase significantly in their own chart until more than half of March. It’s so late. “This is a victory that the administration has repeatedly called for. This is what the president holds up, saying that the tests have always been excellent. It has not been. Not yet.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN