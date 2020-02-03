Reports: The BTS label Big Hit Entertainment is preparing for the IPO

In 2005 Bang Si-hyuk founded Big Hit Entertainment, with which the K-pop boy band BTS was later founded. Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Left to right, BTS’s RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

BTS is performing in Times Square in New York City on New Years Eve. File photo of Corey Sipkin / UPI | Stock Photo

SEOUL, February 3 (UPI) – Big Hit Entertainment, which heads the K-pop megastar boy band BTS, plans to go public this year. This is reported to be the most valuable entertainment company in South Korea.

Big Hit recently sent a listing request to Korean and global brokerages for an IPO, The Bell and Maeil Business News Korea reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The list of RFP recipients has not been released. But Bell reported that it was NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and JPMorgan.

Big Hit didn’t confirm the message – or denied it.

Due to the increasing popularity of BTS, the seven-member boy group, Big Hit had 2018 sales of $ 179 million and a profit of $ 54 million.

In the first six months of last year, sales were $ 167 million, which is a profit of $ 33 million.

The company’s value is expected to be between $ 2.5 billion and $ 3.3 billion.

Big Hit was founded in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk, which holds a 48.1 percent stake in the Seoul-based label that BTS launched in 2013. After the IPO, Bang would likely become a billionaire.

The second largest shareholder is Korean online game maker Netmarble, which holds 25.55 percent.

The Hyundai Research Institute estimated the value of Big Hit last year at $ 1.16 to $ 2.07 billion.