Reports: The United States requests diplomats to leave Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak

January 25 (UPI) – The U.S. government has ordered all U.S. diplomats in Wuhan, China, to leave the city amidst a growing coronavirus outbreak that has killed dozens of people, U.S. Department of State officials said Saturday with.

The unnamed officials informed CNN and the New York Times that the State Department had arranged a charter flight to evacuate the Wuhan diplomats. The department also closed the consulate there.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the move.

The news comes when the Chinese government announced that the virus had killed 41 people and killed 1,200 more. Cases have been reported in a number of other countries, including the United States, Australia, France, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

A source told the WSJ that the consulate had contacted other Americans in China to offer them a place on the planned charter flight, which is expected to accommodate 230 people. All vacant places will be offered to non-Americans and other diplomats.

Those who are on board must pay the charter flight fee.

The source said the flight will also have a trained doctor on board to treat anyone who shows signs of the virus.

The New York Times reported that the flight is likely to carry passengers anywhere on the US west coast.

Officials estimate that there are approximately 1,000 Americans in Wuhan, which is zero for the coronavirus outbreak. China believes the outbreak started in a now closed market in the city.

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, one in Washington and one in Chicago.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.