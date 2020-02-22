[Reports: Two arrested in the search for Evelyn Boswell, Tennessee toddler missing for 2 months]

CLOSE Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019, the agency said. She was reported as a missing child on February 18. Knoxville

Multiple news organizations are reporting that two people have been arrested in connection to the search for Evelyn Boswell, a Tennessee toddler who went missing from Sullivan County in December.

However, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation denies that any arrests have been made in the case. The search for Boswell continues.

William McCloud, 33, and Angela Mae Boswell, 42, were arrested in North Carolina after being found driving a gray BMW that was connected to the case, according reports from CNN and several local television stations. Jail records confirm McCloud and Angela Boswell are in custody of the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Although CNN and the other news organizations said information in their reports came from a Wilkes sheriff’s news release, the sheriff’s office denied having sent out any such release and refused to provide any information about the arrested suspects.

TBI Capt. Andy Seabolt said Saturday morning that no arrests had been made, but that investigators had located a BMW and several people they believed was connected to the case. Seabolt did not confirm if those people were McCloud and Angela Boswell.

Jeff Cassidy, the Sullivan County sheriff, said Friday that authorities were searching for that BMW because they people inside have “some additional information” that may lead to the location of Evelyn Boswell.

Evelyn Boswell missing since mid-December

Evelyn, a blonde-haired and blue-eyed girl who is 15 months old, has been described as about 2 feet tall and weighing 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Evelyn vanished in a confounding case that authorities have said is rife with conflicting and inaccurate information. TBI issued an Amber alert for the girl on Wednesday night at the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI initially said Evelyn hadn’t been seen since Dec. 26, but officials said Friday that it was more likely she was last seen by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or 11. Either way, she wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 17, according to law enforcement officials.

“This is unlike anything I have ever seen,” Cassidy, the Sullivan sheriff said.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has full custody of the child. Her father, Ethan Perry, is in the military, stationed in Louisiana. Both the child’s mother and father, who are not married, have been involved in the investigation, Cassidy said.

Cassidy personally offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who came forward with information that leads to the child’s safe return. He asked others to contribute, too, “to bring sweet Evelyn home.”

