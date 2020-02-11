Representative Crist visits the Tampa Bay Health Clinic to discuss possible preparations for the coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Congressman Charlie Crist visited the Pinellas Community Health Center on Monday morning and met with medical personnel to prepare for a possible outbreak of coronavirus in Pinellas County.

“Corona virus is a new virus that poses health risks for our community and our patients. We certainly have some significant concerns in this regard, ”said Dr. Nichelle Threadgill, Chief Medical Officer. “Like flu, it’s an infection that can spread easily.”

Earlier this month, MEP Crist (D-FL-13) sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for more action and transparency as the country prepares for the possible fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s difficult for us to go into it if we don’t know the facts,” said Crist.

In the letter to CDC director Robert Redfield, Crist urges the federal agency to focus on public relations, prevention and education for vulnerable communities such as the elderly and children, and for people with a weak immune system.

“By obscuring early information about the disease, the Chinese government has enabled fear and misinformation to spread. To avoid repetition in the US, transparency is key, ”said Crist.

Corona virus in the United States

According to an update published on the agency’s website on Monday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have screened 398 people in 37 states for the novel corona virus. Move the mouse pointer over the bars to see the numbers.

Source: CDC

The corona virus was first reported in China on December 31, 2019 and has now more than 40,000 confirmed cases worldwide. More than 900 people have died.

“Stay up to date, be up to date and listen to health professionals. Take their advice and seek their advice, get a flu shot and just be careful, ”said Crist.

Coronavirus symptoms have some similarities to the flu, including runny nose, headache, cough, and fever.

Shortness of breath, body aches, and chills may be associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases. In extreme cases of the coronavirus, the virus can cause pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure, and death.

Dr. Threadgill says there is a plan in case there is a possible outbreak of the corona virus in Pinellas County.

“We are vigilant when it comes to interviewing and examining patients because they have respiratory symptoms or general initial experience, so isolation and prevention are really key here,” said Threadgill.

