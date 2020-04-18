Republic of Ireland kitman Dick Redmond methods down following 21 several years

Extensive-time Republic of Ireland kitman Dick Redmond has stepped down from his position.

Redmond was a very well-known and nicely-preferred figure in the dressing area for over two decades doing the job with the national crew.

When Eire competent for Euro 2016, he famously adjusted into a Superman outfit for the dressing room celebrations, declaring: “I’m 60 and I’m likely to France!”

He was stated to have a Batman costume at the all set right before Ireland’s loss to Denmark in 2017 denied them Entire world Cup qualification.

Mick McCarthy also referenced Redmond in a tale past 12 months about Nathan Redmond, who was getting pursued for an Ireland connect with-up, joining Gareth Southgate’s England camp.

“I received a text from Robbie [Keane], I was playing golf. He explained that Redmond is absent.

“I despatched a information again, ‘Dick?’, realizing whole nicely who he meant of study course.

“He mentioned, ‘no, Nathan. He was picked for England.’ I mentioned, ‘well thank fuck it can be not Dick!’”

Redmond, who served as secretary of the AUL for quite a few many years, wished Stephen Kenny and the new Ireland administration staff good results as he tweeted news of his departure.

“After 21 a long time of staying a pretty proud kitman for the Republic of Ireland, my time has appear to step apart. I would like to wish Stephen Kenny and his staff the pretty very best of luck for the upcoming and remember we all acquire in their accomplishment. I have produced so several pals. God bless ‘n’ continue to be protected.”

Following 21 a long time of currently being a really very pleased Kitman for the Republic of Ireland my time has come to move apart I would like to want Stephen Kenny and his team the incredibly very best of luck for the foreseeable future and remember we all gain in their achievement. I have made so a lot of close friends God bless n keep harmless.

— Dick Redmond (@kitmandick) April 17, 2020