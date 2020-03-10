Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 perform-off to be played driving closed doors

The Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 engage in-off away to Slovakia will be played driving closed doors.

The Slovakian government issued a directive that the March 26 activity at Tehelné pole, Bratislava, must have no group current as section of their steps to avert the spread of the coronavirus.

The Slovakian FA (SFZ) educated the FAI of the conclusion these days.

A statement on the SFZ’s formal internet site claimed: “At a meeting of the SFZ government committee held now at the SFZ headquarters in Bratislava, it was made a decision about the fate of the relegation match for the European Championship from Eire.

“On the foundation of steps taken by the condition authorities in link with the distribute of coronavirus, but also communication with the European Football Union UEFA and the Irish facet, the participate in-off of Slovakia-Eire has been approved devoid of spectators.”

The FAI said: “All followers who acquired tickets for the match in Bratislava will be refunded. For supporters with queries regarding refunds, please speak to shopper-relations@fai.ie.”

The Slovakian government had already released a 14-day ban on all sporting gatherings in a bid to suppress the distribute of Covid-19, even though it was due to expire two times in advance of the scheduled match.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation has also suspended ticket gross sales for the other Route B play-off semi-last match with Northern Ireland.

Ticket sales have been because of to commence on Wednesday for the March 26 come upon but have been postponed for the time staying because of to coronavirus fears.

“In order to avoid the unfold of the coronavirus, and in accordance with the tips of the relevant establishments, the ticket sale is postponed for numerous days,” a statement from Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation study.

“A new ticket sale date will be announced later on.”

The winners of that video game are due to deal with the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in a enjoy-off remaining on March 31.