Republic of Ireland’s Euro perform-off postponed to June as tournament is delayed to 2021

The FAI have welcomed Uefa’s choice to postpone the Euro 2020 playoffs until June and the finals on their own by 12 months to 2021.

As envisioned, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, all 55 customers associations ended up educated of the choices by conference phone these days subsequent a meeting of Uefa’s executive committee.

The play-off – scheduled for March 26 in Bratislava – has been deferred until finally early June.

Nonetheless, this final decision is matter to evaluate depending on no matter whether the outbreak extends into the summer time or if club seasons are concluded.

FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens mentioned: “UEFA has designed the ideal determination currently in the interests of the well being and effectively-staying of football players, supporters and employees alike.

“We aid this decision and we search ahead to doing the job with all our stakeholders on reorganising UEFA EURO 2021 for Dublin up coming calendar year. We would like to thank all our associates – the Federal government, Dublin Metropolis Council, Aviva Stadium and all the agencies and companions who have labored really very well with us on the UEFA EURO 2020 venture for the last couple many years.

“We have agreed with these partners that we will now start off to program jointly for the 4 UEFA EURO 2021 games below following yr which will be the Centenary 12 months of the FAI.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “The overall health of the group is of paramount importance to the FAI so we support this choice by UEFA today.

“The most important issue now is for football to do the job alongside one another for the duration of this pandemic. I attractiveness to our players, supporters and team to glance out for each other and to observe the HSE tips at all times.

“Irish football will return and we have a lot to appear forward to now in the coming months and in welcoming Europe to Dublin in our Centenary 12 months of 2021.”