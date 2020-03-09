Republican Judson Sapp is headed to push “Trump Republicans” in Congress

Florida Conservative and Third Congressional Republican nominee Judson Sapp told Breitbart News that he hopes to increase the number of “Trump Republicans” in Congress.

Sapp, the CEO of W.J. Sapp, hopes to replace retired Representative Ted Yoho (R-FL). Sapp has also been a member of Trump’s 2020 Victoria Finance Committee.

He told Matthew Boyle, the Breitbart News host, that he hopes to expand the number of “Trump Republicans in office”.

Sapp said: “I was on Trump’s victory in the Finance Committee very soon when he re-launched his re-election campaign and it has been a privilege. And I think that’s what we see a lot in Congress. a lot of people who say they are Trump supporters, they say they support the president, they really do nothing but lip service, I’m on the front lines to get the president re-elected. When I go to Congress, I’ll do the myself; I would like the President to start rebranding certain congressional citizens “Trump Republicans”. “

The Florida Republican said some moderate Republicans’ opposition to President Trump’s national emergency across the border inspired him to run for office. Trump’s national emergency statement granted him the authority to build the wall along the South American border.

Nearly 13 House Republicans have voted in favor of the legislation in February, which would end Trump’s national emergency declaration, making it difficult for the President to secure the border.

“One of the things that inspired me about the candidacy was the lack of support from members of Congress and, of course, the members of the Senate,” said Sapp.

He added: “When we replace the House again, this must be a problem and it must be done quickly to support our President.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.