Republican lawmaker tricking McConnell for saying he benefits the country declaring bankruptcy: “Embarrassing and unsustainable”

Rep. Pete King (R-N.Y.) Condemned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday for suggesting that the state government should consider going bankrupt rather than being given additional federal funds to reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

King described his Republican colleague as “Marie Antoinette of the Senate” for making comments during an earlier appearance that day on the conservative talk radio program The Hugh Hewitt Show. McConnell suggested that he would support bankrupt states rather than help them “save” financial problems by providing federal funds during an unprecedented health crisis.

“The statement of McConnell’s refusal that countries destroyed by Coronavirus should go bankrupt rather than get the federal assistance they need and deserves shame and cannot be sustained,” tweeted King. “To say that it is ‘free money’ to provide funds for the police, firefighters and health workers makes McConnell the Marie Antoinette of the Senate.”

. @ senatemajldr McConnell commented that Americans who were destroyed by Coronavirus must go bankrupt rather than get the federal assistance they need and deserve embarrassing and untenable. To say that it is “free money” to provide funds for …

– Representative Pete King (@RepPeteKing) April 23, 2020

A press release issued by McConnell on Wednesday explained that he was opposed to providing money that could be used to fund pensions in certain countries, citing his statement under the heading “Stopping the Salvation of the Blue State.”

“Blue countries” probably refers to some of the countries hardest hit by a pandemic that tends to lean towards Democrats, including the state of King, New York, where there were more than 263,000 cases of Covid-19 that were responsible for more than 20,000 deaths on April 22.

“We will press the pause button here, because I think all of the additional aid businesses for state and local governments need to be thoroughly evaluated,” McConnell told Hewitt.

“What the state has done, many of them have done themselves with their pension plans,” he added. “There will be no desire from the Republicans to guarantee state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Walks into his office when he arrives at the US Capitol on March 18, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Win McNamee / Getty

Host Hewitt asked McConnell if he would approve changes to the law to allow countries to declare bankruptcy.

“I will definitely support enabling the country to use the bankruptcy route,” he replied.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also called on McConnell for what made what he called “one of the dumbest statements of all time” amid a pandemic during a Wednesday night interview with his brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“(McConnell) said this was a bailout to the blue countries, which was a very offensive statement,” Governor Cuomo said. “You talked about one problem where you thought you could get through partiality and shortsightedness and now you are talking about helping a society where people are dying, and you say they are a blue country? No.

“The corona virus attacks the Republicans and attacks the Democrats,” Cuomo added. “That doesn’t ask someone if you are a Republican or are you a Democrat?”

Newsweek contacted McConnell to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.