Republican MPs Defend Trump’s Order Suspend Green Card Amid Pandemic

Republican legislators largely defended President Donald Trump’s recent pledge to sign executive orders that stop issuing certain green cards to immigrants for 60 days. Legislators praised the order as a way to preserve the work and life of America during the corona virus epidemic.

After tweeting Monday night promising to “temporarily suspend immigration to the United States,” Trump announced during the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday that he wanted his orders to ensure that employers hired leave and fired workers rather than immigrants when the country began to reopen unnecessary business closed by the governor’s order.

Trump said there would be exceptions for certain types of workers, but said specifics would be set on Wednesday.

“We don’t need to bring one million more workers when 22 million Americans lose their jobs,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.

“All legal immigration objectives should benefit the economy,” Cruz continued. “In a tight labor market, calculus will be different. But this is a crisis and we need to get Americans back to work.”

“I think stopping legal immigration, and I say this as the son of a legal immigrant, I believe in legal immigration as long as it benefits employment,” he said. “But when you have an ongoing disaster, bringing millions of additional workers before Americans are hired, that doesn’t make sense.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) answered questions from MSNBC’s Chris Hays during a panel at The Texas Tribune Festival on September 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Sergio Flores / Getty

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy from California said in an interview with Fox Business commentator Lou Dobbs, “The president not only enhances American workers but also safeguards American security. Just as he made the decision on January 31 to stop Chinese aircraft … Democrats criticized the president for making decisions that. “

“Many times President Trump has taken action to save America, to make us stronger and especially to focus on American workers themselves,” McCarthy continued.

In a tweet, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan wrote, “Let’s finish this: – Democrats want you to stay in your home to fight #coronavirus. – Democrats also believe we must have open borders during the coronavirus crisis! Seriously? President Trump’s decision to temporarily stop immigration is common sense. “

In a separate Fox Business interview, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy took a more measured note.

“I was surprised (at Trump’s announcement),” he admitted before stating that he supported legal immigration.

“I need to read the executive order,” he continued. “I don’t know if the president did it for health reasons or economic reasons … As a practical matter, I don’t think it’s important because I don’t think they’re processing visas in Washington DC, so this might turn out to be one of the things sounds like it might have an impact but as a practical thing it doesn’t. “

Democrats largely criticized Trump’s orders as a way to distract from the lack of widespread coronavirus testing as the epidemic continued.