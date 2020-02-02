Republican presidential candidates ask for support in Iowa before this happens

Two Republican presidential candidates were also in Des Moines this weekend to get support from Iowa Republicans.

These two men, former US representative Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, tried to convince Republicans who are not happy with President Trump not to choose the incumbent.

“If you’re my age, we may have three or four viable parties in this country,” said Walsh.

Walsh and Weld made last minute attempts to address voters in downtown Des Moines. You’re here just a few days after President Trump’s rally in Des Moines, which attracted more than 7,000 supporters.

“While we are proud to create jobs and kill terrorists, Congress Democrats are full of partisan rage and obsessed with a crazy witch-hunting trick,” Trump said during his visit to Des Moines.

According to the latest Gallup poll, Trump has an approval rate of 88 percent among Republicans.

That still didn’t prevent Walsh from speaking to the President orally.

“I think Donald Trump is a terrible person,” said Walsh.

Weld, the more moderate Republican, questions the president’s foreign policy and claims that the US needs to be more committed to global trade.

“I want to represent my part of the party that is not isolated, does not believe in billion dollar deficits and is committed around the world,” said Weld.

Can you beat President Trump? It’s unlikely, but they say it’s worth trying.

“I still believe in the things I believe in, but when I saw Donald Trump in the White House, I saw the light,” said Walsh.

Walsh also mentioned that if President Trump secured the nomination, he would likely be in favor of a Democrat.

Weld did not answer this question directly and said he did not yet know.

It is unusual for an incumbent Republican president to run against it. Reagan ran freely in 1984, just like George H.W. Bush 1992 and George W. Bush 2004.